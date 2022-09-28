.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Kremlin says military campaign to continue until all Donetsk region is under control

  • Font
A service member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) casts his ballot at a polling station during a referendum on the joining of DPR to Russia, in Donetsk, Ukraine September 27, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A service member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) casts his ballot at a polling station during a referendum on the joining of DPR to Russia, in Donetsk, Ukraine, September 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Kremlin says military campaign to continue until all Donetsk region is under control

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

The Kremlin on Wednesday said that the “special military operation” in Ukraine must continue until Russia takes full control of east Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the military campaign in Ukraine would continue “at a minimum” until the “liberation” of the “Donetsk People’s Republic,” referring to the region’s Russian-backed administration.

Read more:

Pro-Russian officials in Ukraine claim victory in annexation votes

Majority favors joining Russia in first vote results in occupied Ukraine regions

Heavy fighting as annexation vote in Ukraine enters final day

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More