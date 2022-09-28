Last three Turkish banks to drop Russia’s Mir bank cards: Official

The last three Turkish banks still processing Russian Mir bank cards are pulling out of the arrangement under pressure from the United States, a senior Turkish official told AFP on Wednesday.

The decision follows weeks of intensifying pressure from Washington for NATO member Turkey to limit its booming economic relations with Russia.

The US Treasury warned last week that Turkish banks working with the Russian cards “risk supporting Russia’s efforts to evade US sanctions” and could be sanctioned themselves.

Two private Turkish lenders that began processing Mir after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in August suspended the transactions earlier this month.

But three state lenders -- Halkbank, Vakifbank and Ziraatbank -- still worked with the cards.

The senior Turkish official did not say when Russians would no longer be able to access their cards in Turkey at all.

The three banks “are still processing (the outstanding) payments, but they have set a future date” for pulling out, the official said on condition of anonymity because no formal decision by the three state lenders has been announced.

