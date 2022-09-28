Nord Stream sabotage not an attack on Sweden: FM
The suspected sabotage against the Nord Stream gas pipelines does not constitute an attack on Sweden, Foreign Minister Ann Linde told SVT public television on Wednesday.
“This is not an attack against Sweden because it is not in our territory” Linde said. “It is an international incident”.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
She said U.S. Secretary Anthony Blinken had offered support to find out what had happened and that both the EU and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had been informed.
Denmark and Sweden on Tuesday said major leaks on the two Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea were caused by deliberate acts of sabotage carried out in each of the two countries' exclusive economic zones.
The blasts were outside of Swedish or Danish territorial waters, however, the countries have said.
The blasts hitting Nord Stream 1 and 2 did not represent a direct military threat or attack on Sweden or Denmark, the Swedish and Danish prime ministers said late on Tuesday.
Read more:
EU eyes banning nationals from top jobs at Russia state-owned firms
Possible sabotage on gas pipelines would be ‘in no-one’s interest,’ says Blinken
-
Nord Stream operator: Three offshore gas pipelines sustained ‘unprecedented’ damageThree offshore lines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline system on the bed of the Baltic Sea sustained "unprecedented" damage in one day, Nord Stream AG, ... World News
-
Sabotage cannot be ruled out as reason for Nord Stream damage: Russia’s KremlinThe Kremlin said on Tuesday that it did not rule out sabotage as a reason behind damage to the Russia-built network of Nord Stream pipelines which ... Energy
-
Gas leak from damaged Nord Stream 2 pipelines to continue for days, says DenmarkGas leaking from the damaged Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea will continue for several days and perhaps even a week, the head of the Danish ... Energy