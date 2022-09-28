US announces $1.1 billion in new arms aid for Ukraine

The United States announced Wednesday a new package of arms and supplies for Ukraine worth $1.1 billion for reinforcing Kyiv’s forces over the medium and long term.

The package of orders for US military suppliers includes HIMARS missile systems and ammunition, systems to counter drones, radars and armored vehicles, according to a Defense Department statement.

The package “represents a multi-year investment in critical capabilities to build the enduring strength of Ukraine’s Armed Forces” as they continue to battle the invading Russian army, the Pentagon said.

The new package took the total military aid from the United States to Ukraine since the Russians invaded on February 24 to $16.2 billion.

It includes 18 more HIMARS systems, highly accurate missile systems which the Ukrainians have been using effectively since June to hit Russian arms depots and command posts far behind the front lines.

It also includes 150 armored vehicles, 150 tactical vehicles for towing weapons, trucks and trailers, and systems to help Ukraine defend against Russia’s Iranian-made drones increasingly deployed on the battlefield.

