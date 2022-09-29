Barking mad: Your dog might be able to smell if you’re stressed

Dogs can sniff out stress on humans a new study has found, adding another skill to the list of things the intelligent canines are capable of.

The study, published on Wednesday by scientific research publisher PLOS One, provides “evidence to suggest that dogs are able to detect odors associated with human stress.”

A total of thirty-six people and four dogs took part in the study.

As part of the study, dogs were presented with breath and sweat samples, as well as materials without any breath or sweat to detect between the two.

Dogs have a highly sensitive smell and can use their noses to detect drugs, explosives and some illnesses including certain cancers, diabetes and even COVID-19.

The use of dogs to support conditions in humans such as anxiety, panic attacks and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is also becoming more popular, the study said, adding that waiting lists for PTSD dogs are months to years long in some instances.

“Such dogs have been reported to improve an individual’s quality of life and social connections, and reduce the number of panic attacks or PTSD symptoms, with the tasks of ‘calming’ and ‘interrupting anxiety’ reported as the most helpful part of their behavioral repertoire,” the study wrote.

