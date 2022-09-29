.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Demonstrators attempt to enter Iran embassy in Oslo, police say

  • Font
A screen grab from a video of protests in front of the Iranian Embassy in Norway. (Twitter)
A screen grab from a video of protests in front of the Iranian Embassy in Norway. (Twitter)

Demonstrators attempt to enter Iran embassy in Oslo, police say

Reuters, Oslo

Published: Updated:

Several people attempted to enter the Iranian embassy in Oslo on Thursday during an angry demonstration in which two people sustained light injuries, Norwegian police said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Considerable resources” were being deployed to reestablish control of the situation, the police added.

It was not immediately clear who the injured people were.

Read more:

Iran summons French charge d’affaires in Tehran

Afghanistan’s Taliban fire shots into air to disperse women’s rally backing protests

Mahsa Amini: Hundreds rally in Paris, European cities to denounce Iranian regime

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More