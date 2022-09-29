Demonstrators attempt to enter Iran embassy in Oslo, police say

Several people attempted to enter the Iranian embassy in Oslo on Thursday during an angry demonstration in which two people sustained light injuries, Norwegian police said.
“Considerable resources” were being deployed to reestablish control of the situation, the police added.
It was not immediately clear who the injured people were.
