Moscow says open to in-person talks with Washington on nuclear arms treaty
Russia said on Thursday it was studying the possibility of a face-to-face meeting between Russian and US negotiators on a landmark nuclear arms control treaty.
In a briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia was open to reviving inspections under the New START treaty and considering the possibility of in-person meetings of a joint commission of representatives from the United States and Russia.
Physical inspections under the treaty have been suspended since 2020, initially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The topic of resuming them is being considered,” Zakharova said on Thursday. “The possibilities for holding a face-to-face session of the bilateral advisory commission are being studied.”
The treaty sets limits on the number of nuclear arms each side can have deployed, and outlines the terms for verification and inspection of each other’s nuclear arsenals.
Moscow said in August it was considering a new meeting of the commission, as well as a possible resumption of negotiations to extend the treaty, one of the few major diplomatic agreements that remain in place between Moscow and Washington as relations hit rock-bottom over the conflict in Ukraine.
Nord Stream 1 undersea pipeline likely to stop leaking gas on Monday, says operator
Montenegro says it is investigating Russians, Montenegrins on suspicion of spying
Putin moves to ban some Western trucks from transiting through Russia
Gas is likely to stop leaking from the damaged Nord Stream 1 Baltic undersea pipeline on Monday, the pipeline's operator told Reuters on Thursday.
The United States is working with allies and partners to quickly impose severe economic costs on Moscow over "sham" referendums held by Russia in
"Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' US citizenship, deny their access to US consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia," an advisory from the US Embassy in Moscow read.
Moscow will not give out passports to Russians mobilized by the army, a government information portal said Wednesday, as fears of travel restrictions