Putin moves to ban some Western trucks from transiting through Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a televised meeting with officials to discuss forest fires at a residence outside Moscow, Russia August 24, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
A file photo shows Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a televised meeting with officials to discuss forest fires at a residence outside Moscow, Russia August 24, 2022. (Sputnik/via Reuters)
Reuters

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday authorizing the Russian government to ban some Western trucks from transiting across Russian territory.

The decree allows for a ban on trucks carrying freight that are registered in countries that have applied similar restrictions against Russia.

Russia complained in April that the European Union had closed its borders to some freight vehicles registered in Russia and Belarus due to sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

The decree said the measures had been introduced in response to “unfriendly” restrictions by foreign states against Russian citizens and entities.

Italy will not recognize Russia’s ‘illegal’ annexation referendums in Ukraine: PM

NATO sees ‘deliberate, reckless’ sabotage in Nord Stream gas leaks

Finland to close border to Russian tourists starting Friday

