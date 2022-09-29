Putin moves to ban some Western trucks from transiting through Russia

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday authorizing the Russian government to ban some Western trucks from transiting across Russian territory.

The decree allows for a ban on trucks carrying freight that are registered in countries that have applied similar restrictions against Russia.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia complained in April that the European Union had closed its borders to some freight vehicles registered in Russia and Belarus due to sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

The decree said the measures had been introduced in response to “unfriendly” restrictions by foreign states against Russian citizens and entities.

Read more:

Italy will not recognize Russia’s ‘illegal’ annexation referendums in Ukraine: PM

NATO sees ‘deliberate, reckless’ sabotage in Nord Stream gas leaks

Finland to close border to Russian tourists starting Friday