Putin tells Erdogan gas leaks are ‘international terrorism’: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address announcing a partial mobilisation in the course of Russia-Ukraine military conflict in Moscow, Russia, in this still image taken from video released September 21, 2022. (Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address announcing a partial mobilisation in the course of Russia-Ukraine military conflict in Moscow, Russia, in this still image taken from video released September 21, 2022. (Reuters)

AFP

Published: Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday in a call that leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia to Europe were “international terrorism”.

Russia's president gave his “assessment of the unprecedented sabotage, in fact, of the act of international terrorism, against the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines,” according to a readout of a call from the Kremlin.

