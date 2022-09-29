Putin tells Erdogan gas leaks are ‘international terrorism’: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday in a call that leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia to Europe were “international terrorism”.

Russia's president gave his “assessment of the unprecedented sabotage, in fact, of the act of international terrorism, against the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines,” according to a readout of a call from the Kremlin.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Biden is ‘obliged’ to answer if US is behind Nord Stream gas leaks: Moscow

Sabotage cannot be ruled out as reason for Nord Stream damage: Russia’s Kremlin

Gas leak from damaged Nord Stream 2 pipelines to continue for days, says Denmark