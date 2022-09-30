.
‘Too soon’ to say who is behind Nord Stream pipeline ruptures: Pentagon chief

Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark, on September 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday it was still too soon to speculate who might have been behind the Nord Stream pipeline ruptures.

“In terms of the attack - or the damage to the pipeline, at this point I think there's a lot of speculation. But quite frankly, until a complete investigation is done, no one will be able to really determine for certain what happened,” Austin told a news conference in Hawaii.

Austin added that he discussed the incident with his Danish counterpart on Wednesday, “and he pointed out to me that it will be several days before he's able to get the right team in to look at the sites and really try to determine as best possible what happened.”

“Until we get further information, or are able to do further analysis, we won’t speculate on who may have been responsible,” Austin said.

Read more:

Putin tells Erdogan gas leaks are ‘international terrorism’: Kremlin

