Moscow: installed official in Kherson killed Ukrainian strike: Agencies

An armoured truck of pro-Russian troops is parked near Ukraine's former regional council's building during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russia-controlled city of Kherson, Ukraine July 25, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
An armoured truck of pro-Russian troops is parked near Ukraine's former regional council's building during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russia-controlled city of Kherson, Ukraine July 25, 2022. (Reuters)

AFP, Moscow

A Moscow-installed official in Kherson, a southern Ukrainian region controlled by Russia, was killed in strikes by Kyiv's forces, Russia's state-run news agency cited local officials as saying Friday.

“The first deputy head of security in the Kherson administration, Alexei Katerinichev, died as a result of a missile attack by Ukrainian troops in the centre of Kherson,” RIA Novosti said.

Read more:

