Moscow: installed official in Kherson killed Ukrainian strike: Agencies
A Moscow-installed official in Kherson, a southern Ukrainian region controlled by Russia, was killed in strikes by Kyiv's forces, Russia's state-run news agency cited local officials as saying Friday.
“The first deputy head of security in the Kherson administration, Alexei Katerinichev, died as a result of a missile attack by Ukrainian troops in the centre of Kherson,” RIA Novosti said.
