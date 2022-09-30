Nord Stream leaks from blasts equal to ‘several hundred kilos’ of TNT: Report

The four leaks affecting the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea were caused by underwater explosions corresponding to hundreds of kilograms of explosives, a Danish-Swedish report said Friday.

“The magnitude of the explosions was measured at 2.3 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale, respectively, probably corresponding to an explosive load of several hundred kilos,” the two countries said in a joint report to the UN Security Council, which is due to hold an emergency meeting on the leaks Friday at the request of Russia.

