Putin signs decrees paving way for annexation of two Ukraine regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a televised meeting with officials to discuss forest fires at a residence outside Moscow, Russia August 24, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a televised meeting with officials to discuss forest fires at a residence outside Moscow, Russia August 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed decrees paving the way for the occupied Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to be formally annexed into Russia.

The decrees, made public by the Kremlin, said Putin had recognized the two regions as independent territories. This is an intermediary step needed before Putin can go ahead with plans to announce on Friday that the regions are part of Russia.

