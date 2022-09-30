.
Russia’s latest actions ‘most serious escalation’ since start of war: NATO chief

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, April 28, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters)
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in April 2022. (Reuters_

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Recent actions by Russia constitute the most serious escalation of the conflict since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

“Putin has mobilized hundreds of thousands of more troops, engaged in irresponsible nuclear sabre-rattling and now illegally annexed more Ukrainian territory. Together, this represents the most serious escalation since the start of the war,” Stoltenberg told a news conference.

He said NATO reaffirmed its “unwavering support” for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and would not be deterred by Russian President Vladimir Putin from supporting the country in defending itself against Russia.

