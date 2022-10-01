Hundreds protest in Italy against death of Mahsa Amini in Iran

Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Rome on Saturday to show their solidarity with protesters in Iran.
Protesters carried photos of Mahsa Amini - an Iranian Kurdish woman who died after being detained by morality police for allegedly wearing her mandatory headscarf too loosely.
Demonstrators also carried banners bearing the Kurdish feminist slogan “woman, life, freedom.”
Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks in protests over her death.
Solidarity demonstrations have taken place in cities around the world.
The protesters have vented anger over the treatment of women and wider repression in the Islamic Republic.
The nationwide demonstrations rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the clerical establishment that has ruled Iran since its 1979 Islamic revolution.
