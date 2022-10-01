.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Hundreds protest in Italy against death of Mahsa Amini in Iran

  • Font
People stage a protest on October 1, 2022 in Rome, following the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in Iran. The placards read “Never shut up” (L) and “Always free.” (AFP)
People stage a protest on October 1, 2022 in Rome, following the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in Iran. The placards read “Never shut up” (L) and “Always free.” (AFP)

Hundreds protest in Italy against death of Mahsa Amini in Iran

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Rome on Saturday to show their solidarity with protesters in Iran.

Protesters carried photos of Mahsa Amini - an Iranian Kurdish woman who died after being detained by morality police for allegedly wearing her mandatory headscarf too loosely.

Demonstrators also carried banners bearing the Kurdish feminist slogan “woman, life, freedom.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks in protests over her death.

Solidarity demonstrations have taken place in cities around the world.

The protesters have vented anger over the treatment of women and wider repression in the Islamic Republic.

The nationwide demonstrations rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the clerical establishment that has ruled Iran since its 1979 Islamic revolution.

Read more:

Iran ‘ruthlessly’ suppressing protests: Amnesty International

Iran says nine nationals from European countries arrested for role in unrest

Second IRGC commander killed during clashes in southeastern Iran

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More