Russia’s Gazprom says gas transit through Austria suspended after regulatory changes

Russia’s Gazprom said on Saturday that gas transit through Austria had been suspended after Austria’s gas grid operator refused to confirm transport nominations.

In a statement published on Telegram, Gazprom blamed the problem on regulatory changes in Austria, and said that it was working jointly with Italian customers to resolve the question.



