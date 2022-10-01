UK PM Liz Truss meets Danish counterpart, discusses Nord Stream ‘sabotage’

British Prime Minister Liz Truss met her Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on Saturday and discussed what they agreed was “sabotage” to the Nord Stream gas pipelines, as well as wind power and security cooperation, Truss's office said.

“(Frederiksen) updated the Prime Minister on the damage caused to the Nord Stream pipelines last week. They agreed the incidents were clearly an act of sabotage,” Truss’s office said in a statement.

“The leaders agreed that the safety and security of the Baltic Sea is in everyone’s interest,” the statement added.

