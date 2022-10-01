.
World Bank to give Ukraine $530 mln in additional aid

The logo of the World Bank is seen at the entrance to the building 08 May, 2007 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
The logo of the World Bank is seen at the entrance to the building 08 May, 2007 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

World Bank to give Ukraine $530 mln in additional aid

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The World Bank has said it will provide an additional $530 million in support to Ukraine, bringing the total aid by the bank to $13 billion, as Russia's invasion of the country continues.

The aid is supported by the United Kingdom ($500 million) and the Kingdom of Denmark ($30 million), the World Bank said in a statement.

Of the total aid of $13 billion to Ukraine to date, $11 billion has been fully disbursed, the bank added.

The most recent analysis by the World Bank puts the total long-term cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine over the next three years at well over $100 billion, said Arup Banerji, World Bank Regional Country Director for Eastern Europe.

Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war

