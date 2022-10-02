.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Death toll in Indonesian football stampede reaches 174: Deputy governor

  • Font
People stand next to a damaged car following a riot after the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 2, 2022. (Reuters)
People stand next to a damaged car following a riot after the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 2, 2022. (Reuters)

Death toll in Indonesian football stampede reaches 174: Deputy governor

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The death toll from an Indonesian football riot that turned into a stampede jumped to 174 on Sunday, an official told local media.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“At 9:30 am (0230 GMT) the death toll was 158, at 10:30 am the figure rose to 174 deaths. That's the data collected by the East Java disaster mitigation agency,” East Java deputy governor Emil Dardak told broadcaster Kompas TV.

Read more:

One dead, dozens wounded after earthquake strikes Indonesia’s Sumatra

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More