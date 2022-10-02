Death toll in Indonesian football stampede reaches 174: Deputy governor
The death toll from an Indonesian football riot that turned into a stampede jumped to 174 on Sunday, an official told local media.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“At 9:30 am (0230 GMT) the death toll was 158, at 10:30 am the figure rose to 174 deaths. That's the data collected by the East Java disaster mitigation agency,” East Java deputy governor Emil Dardak told broadcaster Kompas TV.
Read more:
One dead, dozens wounded after earthquake strikes Indonesia’s Sumatra