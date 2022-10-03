Czech Republic calls on citizens to leave Russia

The Czech Republic has urged its citizens to leave Russia amid a worsening security situation, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

“With regard to the ongoing military invasion by the Russian Federation in Ukraine and possible threat of the worsening of security in the country, especially for citizens of EU and NATO states, the Czech Foreign Ministry strongly urges against travel to Russian Federation territories,” it said on its website.

“The Czech Foreign Ministry calls on citizens of the Czech Republic to leave the country.”

