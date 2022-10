EU to host training for up to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers: Spiegel

European Union member states have agreed to host training for up to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers as soon as possible, Spiegel magazine reported on Monday.

According to the plan, whose final details will be negotiated in Brussels next week, Poland will receive EU funds to set up a headquarters for the scheme while some parts will be run in other EU states, Spiegel added, citing EU sources.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Germany plans to offer troop training at a combat simulation center, while Ukrainian engineers, medics and other specialists will also be trained in the country, the magazine said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in August that Berlin would train Ukrainian soldiers, while Denmark said it would support a British-led training project for 130 troops.

The German defense ministry said Germany was in close contact with its EU partners on the EU training mission. “Results are expected soon, but we cannot anticipate them,” a spokesperson for the ministry said on Monday.

Read more:

EU summons Russian diplomats over Ukraine ‘illegal annexation’

Russians who fled to Turkey escape Putin’s military draft

Half of mobilized men in Russian region sent home, military commissar fired: Governor