Lula leads Bolsonaro in Brazil election as first votes tallied

Brazil’s national election authority on Sunday began reporting the initial results of the country’s presidential election, in which leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva aims to unseat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.
With just 0.1 percent of voting machines counted, Lula had 51% of valid votes, compared to 37% for Bolsonaro, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reported on its website. If no candidate wins over half the votes, excluding blank and spoiled ballots, the top two will face off in a second-round vote on Oct. 30.
