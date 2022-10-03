.
Philippines and US kick off joint naval exercises amid tensions with China

Philippine Marine Brigadier General Raul Jesus Caldez and US Marine Corporal Colonel Deric Ayers unfurl the flag during the opening ceremony of the joint military exercises Kamandag or the “Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea,” at the headquarters of Philippine Marine Corps, in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 3, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters, Manila

The armed forces of the United States and Philippines launched two weeks of joint naval exercises on Monday, reinforcing a close military alliance at a time of regional uncertainty over tensions between Washington and Beijing.

KAMANDAG, an acronym in Filipino for “Cooperation of the warriors of the sea,” runs until October 14, will involve 2,550 American and 530 Filipino troops and include island-based exercises in amphibious landings, live fire, and humanitarian assistance.

US allies Japan and South Korea are joining the exercises as observers. The Philippines and United States, which are bound by a 70-year-old Mutual Defense Treaty, have been holding exercises for decades.

Read more: Philippines reports ‘close distance maneuvering’ of Chinese ship in South China Sea

