Police chief in Indonesia city where stadium stampede took place sacked
The police chief in the Indonesian city where clashes and a stampede at a football stadium left 125 people dead has been removed from his position, a national police spokesman said Monday.
“Based on the investigation carried out... tonight the national police chief has made a decision to relieve Malang police chief Ferli Hidayat from his duty and replace him,” Dedi Prasetyo told a televised press conference.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
At least nine local police officers have been suspended, the national police spokesman said.
“Based on the instruction of the national police chief, the East Java police chief has... suspended nine officers. They are all under investigation,” Prasetyo told the press conference, adding that 28 officers had been questioned.
Read more: Indonesia sets up team to investigate soccer stampede, police under scrutiny
-
Indonesia sets up team to investigate soccer stampede, police under scrutinyIndonesia has set up an independent team to investigate a crowd crush at a soccer stadium that killed 125 people, including 32 children, authorities ... World News
-
Indonesia authorities say 125 dead in soccer stadium stampedeA stampede at a soccer stadium in Indonesia has killed at least 125 people and injured more than 320 after police sought to quell violence on the ... World News
-
More than 30 people die in church stampede in southern NigeriaMore than 30 people were killed on Saturday in a stampede in southern Nigeria during an overcrowded church charity event where food was being ... World News
-
Probe ordered after 12 killed in stampede at religious shrine in India KashmirAt least 12 pilgrims died and more than a dozen were injured in a stampede at a Hindu shrine in Kashmir on Saturday morning, police said. ... World News
-
At least 18 migrants dead in stampede to enter Spain’s MelillaEighteen Africans seeking to cross into Spain were killed and scores of migrants and police were injured in what Moroccan authorities called a ... North Africa