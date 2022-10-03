Police chief in Indonesia city where stadium stampede took place sacked

The police chief in the Indonesian city where clashes and a stampede at a football stadium left 125 people dead has been removed from his position, a national police spokesman said Monday.

“Based on the investigation carried out... tonight the national police chief has made a decision to relieve Malang police chief Ferli Hidayat from his duty and replace him,” Dedi Prasetyo told a televised press conference.

At least nine local police officers have been suspended, the national police spokesman said.

“Based on the instruction of the national police chief, the East Java police chief has... suspended nine officers. They are all under investigation,” Prasetyo told the press conference, adding that 28 officers had been questioned.

