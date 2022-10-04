About 109,000 still without power in Puerto Rico two weeks after Hurricane Fiona

An estimated 109,000 homes and businesses were still without power in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, two weeks after Hurricane Fiona caused an island-wide outage for its 3.3 million people.



Fiona hit Puerto Rico on September 18, about five years after Hurricane Maria also knocked out all power on the island.



After hitting Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Fiona turned north and slammed into eastern Canada on September 24, leaving more than a third of Nova Scotia without power.



Nova Scotia Power, a unit of Canadian energy company Emera Inc, said about 13,800 customers were still without power in the province early on Tuesday, down from about 24,500 early on Monday.



PowerOutage.us said about 109,000 customers were without service in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, down from 120,000 on Monday, based on information from LUMA Energy, which operates its grid.



That pace of restoration - though slow - was faster than after Maria when almost all 1.5 million customers had no power for a week. At that time the now bankrupt Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) was still operating the grid.



It took PREPA about 11 months to restore power to all customers, but Maria was a much more powerful storm than Fiona.



Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017 as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 miles (249 kilometers) per hour (mph), while Fiona hit as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.



LUMA Energy said it restored service to 1.374 million, or about 94 percent of all customers by late Monday and expects to restore service to 90 percent of customers in the hardest hit areas by October 6 so long as sufficient generation is available.



LUMA is a joint venture owned by units of Canadian energy firm ATCO Ltd (50 percent) and US energy contractor Quanta Services Inc (50 percent).



