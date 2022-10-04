EU mulling sanctions over Iran crackdown

The EU is considering sanctions on Iran over the “killing” of Mahsa Amini and the crackdown on protests across the country, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday.

“We will continue to consider all the options at our disposal, including restrictive measures, to address the killing of Mahsa Amini and the way Iranian security forces have been responding to the demonstrations,” Borrell told the European Parliament.

He added that, by “restrictive measures,” he meant sanctions.

Borrell slammed the Iranian regime’s repression of the protests as “disproportionate” and “unjustifiable,” resulting in “tens or dozens of lives lost.”

He voiced condolences over the death of Amini, a 22-year-old who went to hospital with fatal injuries after being arrested by Iran’s so-called “morality police.”

“Let me express our admiration for the demonstrations (by) mainly women, and men also, across Iran, protesting her killing and (for) the repression that they have suffered,” he said.

“We have seen a wave of indignation and outrage turning into a nationwide protest in Iran,” with demonstrators demanding “respect, justice and equality -- nothing more,” Borrell said.

He added that there has been no sign of a “credible investigation” into Amini’s death, and no accountability from the regime, which has shut down much internet access in the country.



