Germany in talks to provide more state aid for gas imports: Sources

Germany is in advanced talks to provide billions of euros in guarantees to Sefe, formerly known as Gazprom Germania, to ensure the company can honor a huge contract to supply gas to German importer VNG, two people familiar with the matter said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Under the deal, Sefe would receive additional government-backed credit lines to help it honor a contract under which it supplies 65 terawatt hours (TWh) of gas to VNG - part of German utility EnBW - each year, the people said.

An agreement could be reached as soon as this week, one of the people said, adding talks were ongoing and the outcome could still change.

Germany’s economy ministry, VNG and EnBW declined to comment. Sefe was not immediately available for comment.



Read more:



Former German chancellor Merkel wins prestigious UN refugee prize

Elon Musk sparks social media uproar in Ukraine by tweeting his ‘peace’ plan

EU Commissioners call for joint debt to combat current energy crisis