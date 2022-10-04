Russian court fines TikTok $50,000 over content

A court in Moscow has fined social media company TikTok 3,000,000 rubles (50,825 U.S. dollars) for refusing to remove content prohibited in the Russian Federation.

The Tagansky District Court in Moscow considered a complaint by Russia’s State Communications regulator against TikTok on Tuesday.

The decision of the court can be appealed within 10 days.

According to the case file, the decision was based on a complaint by Russia’s State Communications regulator over a refusal to remove content “promoting LGBT, radical feminism and a distorted view on traditional sexual relations.”

The complaint was caused by video published on TikTok on 10 February, in which an author spoke about English language teaching through genders.

The Russian government has been stepping up efforts to enforce greater control over the internet and social media.

Earlier this year, a court fined chat service WhatsApp and disappearing message platform Snapchat for failing to store Russian users’ data on local servers, following complaints by Roskomnadzor.

