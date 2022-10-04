.
S.Korea, US warplanes conduct bombing drills after N.Korea fires missile over Japan

Pedestrians walk under a large video screen showing images of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a news update on October 4, 2022. (AFP)
Pedestrians walk under a large video screen showing images of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un during a news update on October 4, 2022. (AFP)

S.Korea, US warplanes conduct bombing drills after N.Korea fires missile over Japan

AFP, Seoul

Published: Updated:

South Korean and US fighter jets carried out precision bombing drills Tuesday, Seoul’s military said, in response to North Korea firing an intermediate range ballistic missile over Japan.

“With the participation of four South Korean Air Force F-15Ks and four US Air Force F-16 fighters, South Korea’s F-15K fired two joint direct attack munition (JDAM) bombs against a virtual target at the Jikdo shooting field in the West Sea,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the Yellow Sea.

The drills aimed to demonstrate the allies’ “capabilities to conduct a precision strike at the origin of provocations,” they added.

