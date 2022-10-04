Twelve people missing after Rohingya refugee trawler sinks off Bangladesh
At least a dozen people were missing off the Bangladesh coast on Tuesday after a boat carrying Rohingya refugees sank in rough weather, the South Asian country’s coast guard said.
The fishing trawler left at dawn and was bound for Malaysia before it ran into trouble in the Bay of Bengal, with two search boats scrambling to rescue survivors.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We have rescued 39 people including 35 Rohingya refugees and four Bangladeshis,” coast guard spokesman Lieutenant Al Amin told AFP.
Coast guard station commander Ashiq Ahmed said at least 50 people were on the boat, which had picked up passengers from several coastal towns before embarking.
“Around a dozen people are still missing. The rescue operation is still going,” he told AFP.
The vessel sank near southern Cox’s Bazar district, the site of camps that are home to around a million Rohingya refugees.
Most arrived in Bangladesh five years ago after a military crackdown in neighboring Myanmar that is now the subject of a genocide investigation at the UN’s top court.
Dire conditions in the camps prompt hundreds each year to pay smugglers for passage along the dangerous sea route to Malaysia, which is home to a large Rohingya diaspora.
Read more: Bangladesh seeks China help during Wang Yi’s visit to repatriate Rohingya refugees
-
Rohingya teenager killed in Bangladesh by mortar fired from MyanmarA 15-year-old Rohingya boy was killed and at least six people were injured when mortar shells fired from Myanmar exploded in Bangladesh, the latest in ... World News
-
Mounting evidence of crimes in Myanmar: UN investigatorsUN investigators said Tuesday there was mounting evidence of crimes being committed in Myanmar, including since a military coup last year.The United ... World News
-
ASEAN slams progress on Myanmar peace plan at talks overshadowed by TaiwanSoutheast Asia's regional bloc ASEAN is “deeply disappointed” by the limited progress made by Myanmar's military rulers in implementing a peace ... World News
-
India backtracks on support for Rohingya refugees, will deport themIndia’s home ministry said on Wednesday that Rohingya refugees in the capital New Delhi would be held at a detention center and then deported, ... World News
-
Bangladesh seeks China help during Wang Yi’s visit to repatriate Rohingya refugeesBangladesh on Sunday sought cooperation from China to repatriate Rohingya refugees to Myanmar during a visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who promised ... World News