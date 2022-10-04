UN General Assembly to meet following Russia’s ‘annexation’ in Ukraine: Official

The United Nations General Assembly called an urgent meeting next Monday to discuss Russia's declared annexation of four partly-occupied regions of Ukraine, a UN spokesman said.

At the meeting the 193 UN member states will weigh a resolution now under preparation on the annexation, after Russia vetoed a condemnation of the act in the Security Council last week, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:



Biden announces more weapons, rocket launchers in call with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

Belarusian president accuses Ukraine of border ‘provocations’

Plane that Russia delivered to Mali crashes; Russian pilot killed