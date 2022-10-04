.
UN General Assembly to meet following Russia’s ‘annexation’ in Ukraine: Official

The logo of the United Nations is seen in the General Assembly Hall in New York City, Sept. 21, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
The logo of the United Nations is seen in the General Assembly Hall in New York City, September 21, 2021. (Reuters)

UN General Assembly to meet following Russia’s ‘annexation’ in Ukraine: Official

AFP

Published: Updated:

The United Nations General Assembly called an urgent meeting next Monday to discuss Russia's declared annexation of four partly-occupied regions of Ukraine, a UN spokesman said.

At the meeting the 193 UN member states will weigh a resolution now under preparation on the annexation, after Russia vetoed a condemnation of the act in the Security Council last week, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

