Uganda Red Cross says Ebola straining health system

Several Ugandan health facilities in Madudu sub-county are struggling with management of Ebola patients.

At Madudu Health Center III, a 16-year-old young mother was “detained” at the facility as the hospital management called for an ambulance. The hospital says the lady had a high temperature and also had bloodstained diarrhea.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Several hours later, the woman, her baby and her mother are whisked away to Mubende National Referral Hospital Isolation Center.

The Uganda Red Cross is at the forefront of evacuating suspected patients from communities and providing what it termed “dignified burial.”

The daily community deaths and alerts of suspected Ebola cases have left responders stretched. Communications Director of the Uganda Red Cross Irene Nakasiita says much as their efforts are showing results, the organization is maxed out.

She says they are focusing on key areas to ensure that they continue to provide critical support to the Ugandan government efforts in curbing the spread of the Ebola virus.

The “Dignified Burial” which the Red Cross offers to victims of Ebola is also leaving communities with mixed feelings.

The Ebola virus has so far been confirmed in over four districts Irene says this will require more support to the responders in order to manage the cases.

According to the Ministry of Health, at least nine people have succumbed to the virus including one doctor and a total of 43 cumulative confirmed cases.

Uganda remains on high alert, as there have been no movement restrictions from the affected districts.

Read more: Millions left without healthcare access in aftermath of Pakistan floods: WHO