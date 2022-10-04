White House consulting allies on ‘robust’ responses to N.Korea missile launch
The White House announced Monday evening that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had spoken separately with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts about North Korea's missile launch over Japan.
“In both calls, the National Security Advisors consulted on appropriate and robust joint and international responses and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reinforced the United States’ ironclad commitments to the defense of Japan and the ROK (South Korea),” national security spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) over Japan on Tuesday, prompting Tokyo to activate the country's missile alert system and order people to take shelter.
In a separate statement, the US Indo-Pacific Command also condemned the missile launch.
“The United States condemns these actions and calls on the DPRK to refrain from further unlawful and destabilizing acts,” it said in a statement issued Monday, using the official abbreviation for North Korea.
The last time North Korea fired a missile over Japan was in 2017, at the height of a period of “fire and fury” when Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un traded insults with then-US president Donald Trump.
