Blast hits mosque in Kabul in vicinity of interior ministry, spokesman says

Taliban fighters stand guard at an entrance gate outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul on August 17, 2021. (AFP)
Taliban fighters stand guard at an entrance gate outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul on August 17, 2021. (AFP)
Blast hits mosque in Kabul in vicinity of interior ministry, spokesman says

Reuters

A blast hit a mosque in Kabul in the vicinity of the heavily fortified interior ministry compound on Wednesday, the ministry’s spokesman said.

“The mosque was used by visitors and sometimes by interior ministry employees,” interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said.

Officials did not immediately give any casualty numbers, or comment on the nature of the blast.

The interior ministry compound is in a secure area next to Kabul international airport.

