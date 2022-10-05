Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes near Khowy, Iran: USGS

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near Khowy in Iran's West Azerbaijan on Wednesday, with no initial reports of damage.
The quake was about 11.6 km (7.2 miles) from the village of Khowy and at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the United States Geological Survey said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) earlier said that the quake was magnitude 5.5 and close to the Armenia-Azerbaijan-Iran border region.
Read more:
-
A ‘miracle of life’, man rescued 17 days after China earthquakeA Chinese worker who tended to his injured colleagues following a deadly earthquake and then got lost in the mountains has been rescued 17 days ... World News
-
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico, one death reportedA magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck western Mexico early on Thursday, claiming the life of a woman in Mexico City who fell and hit her head as residents ... World News
-
One dead, dozens wounded after earthquake strikes Indonesia’s SumatraA 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s Sumatra island early Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey, killing at least one person and ... World News