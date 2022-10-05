.
Snow complicating efforts to reach survivors of avalanche in Indian Himalayas

Evacuees rest after receiving first aid at the ITBP Matli helipad station on October 5, 2022, after being airlifted during a rescue operation for missing climbers struck by an avalanche in the northern state of Uttarakhand. (AFP)
Evacuees rest after receiving first aid at the ITBP Matli helipad station on October 5, 2022, after being airlifted during a rescue operation for missing climbers struck by an avalanche in the northern state of Uttarakhand. (AFP)

Reuters, Lucknow

Snow was complicating rescuers’ efforts on Wednesday to reach a group of mountaineers hit by an avalanche in the Indian Himalayas, which killed at least 10, with more than 20 missing, a regional police official told Reuters.

The group, consisting of 34 trainees preparing for high altitude navigation who were accompanied by seven instructors, was caught in the avalanche at 8.45 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Reaching the spot is a bit difficult for the teams because there is a lot of snow in the area,” Ashok Kumar, the police chief of India’s northern state of Uttarakhand, said by telephone.

“The mountaineers might have been pushed to isolated spots.”

The group had been making its way back from a mountain peak, Draupadi ka Danda-II, at 5,670 meters (18,602 ft), when the avalanche struck.

Eight had been rescued, Kumar added.

