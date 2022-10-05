Trial date set for man accused of threatening to kill late Queen Elizabeth
A man accused of making a threat to kill the late Queen Elizabeth after being arrested at her Windsor Castle home on Christmas Day last year will go on trial next year, London’s Old Bailey Court heard on Wednesday.
Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, who has been charged under Britain’s Treason Act, is accused of making a threat to kill the 96-year-old monarch, possessing a loaded crossbow with intent to use it to injure the queen, and possession of an offensive weapon.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Elizabeth, who died last month, was at the castle on the day of the intrusion with her son and now King Charles and other close family members
Chail, who appeared at Wednesday’s hearing via videolink wearing a black hoodie, spoke only to confirm his name and his date of birth.
He was told the trial date was set to March 20 next and would last two to three weeks.
He did not enter a plea, the case was adjourned for further evidence to be obtained and Chail was detained in custody. The next hearing will take place at a date yet to be confirmed in December.
Read more: Man arrested with crossbow at Windsor Castle wanted to kill Queen, court hears
-
UK police arrest man with crossbow on grounds of Queen’s homeBritish police have arrested a man suspected of breaking into the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II was spending Christmas, with ... World News
-
Man arrested with crossbow at Windsor Castle wanted to kill Queen, court hearsA man arrested with a crossbow at Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor Castle home on Christmas Day last year said “I am here to kill the Queen,” a British court ... World News
-
UK’s Royal Mint reveals coin portrait of King Charles IIIBritain's Royal Mint on Friday unveiled the official effigy of King Charles III that will appear on coins following his accession to the throne.The ... World News
-
Can Britain’s King Charles fill his mother’s shoes?Teenager Olivia Burch waited for hours in a queue with other mourners to pay a final tribute to Queen Elizabeth as her body lay in state. But despite ... World News
-
Thank you for your messages, King Charles tells Britain and the worldKing Charles thanked people from Britain and across the world on Sunday for their messages of sympathy following the death of his mother Queen ... World News