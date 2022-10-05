Turkey summons Sweden envoy over ‘insulting’ TV show

Turkey on Wednesday summoned the Swedish ambassador after an “insulting” television program, the Turkish state news agency reported, as the two countries’ relations remain tense over Stockholm’s bid to join NATO.
“The Turkish foreign ministry summoned today the Swedish ambassador to Ankara, Staffan Herrstrom, because of a broadcast on Swedish television (SVT) that contained insulting statements and images against Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” news agency Anadolu said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Finland and Sweden dropped decades of military non-alignment and scrambled to become NATO members in May three months after Russia invaded Ukraine.
But Erdogan threatened to block their bids and sought concessions.
Finland, Sweden and Turkey struck a deal in June, which included provisions on extraditions and sharing of information, clearing the way for NATO to formally invite the two nations to join the Western military alliance.
Only Hungary and Turkey have yet to send the membership bids to their parliaments for ratification.
All 30 NATO members must ratify any bid before membership.
Erdogan on Saturday renewed his threat to block their application until the two nations “kept” the promises they made to Ankara.
He has repeatedly accused both countries of being havens for Kurdish militants, specifically highlighting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and for promoting “terrorism.”
A delegation from Sweden is due to visit Turkey this week for talks, after a meeting between Finnish, Swedish and Turkish officials in Finland in August.
Read more:
Greece complains to NATO and United Nations over Turkey’s remarks
Presidents of 9 NATO countries condemn Russian annexations in Ukraine
Erdogan: Turkey will freeze Finland, Sweden's NATO bids if conditions not fulfilled
-
Nord Stream sabotage not an attack on Sweden: FMThe suspected sabotage against the Nord Stream gas pipelines does not constitute an attack on Sweden, Foreign Minister Ann Linde told SVT public ... World News
-
Russia’s Putin makes Chechnya’s Kadyrov an army generalChechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, said Wednesday he was granted a top rank in Russia’s army, just as Moscow’s forces ... World News
-
Putin decrees Russia takeover of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantRussian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered his government to take over operations at Europe’s largest nuclear power station in the ... World News
-
Sweden agrees to extradite man to Turkey in wake of NATO dealSweden’s government has decided to extradite a man to Turkey wanted for fraud, it said on Thursday, the first case since Turkey demanded a number of ... World News