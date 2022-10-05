US military aid to Ukraine boosts risk of clash: Russian envoy
Washington’s decision to send more military aid to Ukraine poses a threat to Moscow’s interests and increases the risk of a military clash between Russia and the West, said Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the United States.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We perceive this as an immediate threat to the strategic interests of our country,” Antonov said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday.
“The supply of military products by the US and its allies not only entails protracted bloodshed and new casualties, but also increases the danger of a direct military clash between Russia and Western countries.”
Read more:
Ukraine forces break through Russian defenses in south, advance in east
Germany, Denmark, Norway to give Ukraine 16 armored howitzers
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
-
Ukraine forces break through Russian defenses in south, advance in eastUkrainian forces have broken through Russia's defenses in the south of the country while expanding their rapid offensive in the east, seizing back ... World News
-
Germany, Denmark, Norway to give Ukraine 16 armored howitzersGermany, Denmark and Norway will supply Ukraine with 16 armored howitzer artillery systems from next year, Berlin said Sunday, as Kyiv seeks heavier ... World News
-
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine warRepresentatives of dozens of countries walked out of an international culture conference on Friday in protest at the war in Ukraine when Russia's ... World News