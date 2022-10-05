Zaporizhzhia plant to operate under supervision of Russian agencies after annexation
Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant will operate under the supervision of Russian agencies after President Vladimir Putin formally annexed the wider Zaporizhzhia region this week, the RIA state-owned news agency reported.
Another state-owned news agency, TASS, reported that Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will visit Moscow in the coming days to discuss the situation at the plant.
Russia moved to annex Zaporizhzhia and three other regions after holding what it called referendums – votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.
Russian TV protester confirms she escaped house arrest and is now on the runRussian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, famous for staging an on-air protest against Russia’s war in Ukraine, confirmed she had escaped house ... World News
Russia’s Gazprom resumes gas flows to Italy via Austria as row resolvedRussian gas supplies to Italy via Austria resumed, bringing some temporary relief to gas prices in Europe.Gazprom PJSC said it has found a solution ... Energy
Russia says it should be part of probe into Nord Stream leaksMoscow said Wednesday it should be part of the probe into leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, after Sweden blocked off the area around the ... World News