Dutch court orders government to bring asylum centers up to EU standard
A Dutch court on Thursday ordered the government to bring conditions in Dutch emergency asylum centers up to EU standards and said vulnerable refugees should no longer be housed there.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Judges ruled that every asylum seeker who reported to a government center in the Netherlands must immediately get “an indoor sleeping space, food, water and access to hygienic sanitation facilities.”
The Dutch Council for Refugees had sued the Dutch state in August when hundreds of refugees were forced to sleep outside with little or no access to drinking water, sanitary facilities or healthcare because there was no more room in government-run asylum centers.
Read more:
Amsterdam to host 1,000 refugees on cruise ship after overcrowding in migrant centers
Syrian refugee alleges killings, rapes in Libya
Eritrean accused of large-scale trafficking extradited to the Netherlands
-
UK set to propose asylum ban on English Channel migrantsBritish interior minister Suella Braverman set out plans on Tuesday for new powers which would ban migrants who cross the English Channel from ... World News
-
Denmark moves closer to sending asylum seekers to RwandaDenmark signed a deal with Rwanda to move the Nordic country closer to setting up an asylum center outside of the European Union to reduce the number ... World News
-
Dutch under pressure to rectify ‘inhumane’ conditions at asylum seeker centerPressure rose on the Dutch government on Friday to tackle what refugee advocates have called “inhumane” conditions at its main shelter for asylum ... World News