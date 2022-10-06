Theme
Refugees wait outside at the main reception center for asylum seekers, in Ter Apel, Netherlands August 26, 2022. (Reuters)
Dutch court orders government to bring asylum centers up to EU standard

Reuters, The Hague
A Dutch court on Thursday ordered the government to bring conditions in Dutch emergency asylum centers up to EU standards and said vulnerable refugees should no longer be housed there.

Judges ruled that every asylum seeker who reported to a government center in the Netherlands must immediately get “an indoor sleeping space, food, water and access to hygienic sanitation facilities.”

The Dutch Council for Refugees had sued the Dutch state in August when hundreds of refugees were forced to sleep outside with little or no access to drinking water, sanitary facilities or healthcare because there was no more room in government-run asylum centers.

