US believes Ukrainians behind killing of daughter of Russian nationalist: NYT says
US intelligence agencies believe parts of the Ukrainian government approved a car bomb attack near Moscow in August that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist, the New York Times reported, citing unidentified officials.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The US took no part in the attack on Dugina and was not aware of it ahead of time, the Times reported. American officials admonished Ukrainian officials over the assassination, the Times said.
After the attack, Ukraine denied involvement in the killing while Russia’s Federal Security Service accused Ukraine’s secret services of being behind it.
The New York Times quoted a Ukrainian presidential advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, as repeating the denial that Kyiv was behind the attack. Podolyak did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment on the report.
Read more:
‘No mercy’ for killers of daughter of Russian nationalist Dugin: Lavrov
Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist’s daughter killed in car bomb
Russia wants secret UN vote on move to condemn ‘annexation’ of Ukraine regions
-
Russia’s Putin says expects situation in annexed Ukraine regions to ‘stabilize’Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he expected the situation in Ukrainian regions annexed by the Kremlin to “stabilize,” after ... World News
-
Ukraine accuses Russia of pushing Belarus to lead conflict diamond organizationUkraine has accused Russia of trying to push its ally Belarus to the top of an international diamond certification body to protect Moscow’s gems from ... World News
-
UN General Assembly to meet following Russia’s ‘annexation’ in Ukraine: OfficialThe United Nations General Assembly called an urgent meeting next Monday to discuss Russia's declared annexation of four partly-occupied regions of ... World News