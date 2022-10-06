Theme
Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin attends a farewell ceremony for his daughter Daria Dugina, who was killed in a car bomb explosion the previous week, at the Ostankino TV center in Moscow, August 23, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

US believes Ukrainians behind killing of daughter of Russian nationalist: NYT says

Reuters, London
US intelligence agencies believe parts of the Ukrainian government approved a car bomb attack near Moscow in August that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist, the New York Times reported, citing unidentified officials.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The US took no part in the attack on Dugina and was not aware of it ahead of time, the Times reported. American officials admonished Ukrainian officials over the assassination, the Times said.

After the attack, Ukraine denied involvement in the killing while Russia’s Federal Security Service accused Ukraine’s secret services of being behind it.

The New York Times quoted a Ukrainian presidential advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, as repeating the denial that Kyiv was behind the attack. Podolyak did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment on the report.

