Ukraine says recaptured more than 400 square kilometers of Kherson
Ukraine said Thursday its military had recaptured more than 400 square kilometers (155 square miles) in the southern region of Kherson in less than one week, after Moscow claimed to have annexed the area.
“The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 400 square kilometers of the Kherson region since the beginning of October,” Ukrainian southern army command spokeswoman Natalia Gumeniuk said in a briefing online.
Russian President Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15 percent of Ukraine on Wednesday.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin signed laws admitting the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR), Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region into Russia.
Russia declared the annexations after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and non-representative.
The areas that are being annexed are not all under control of Russian forces. Russia's total claim amounts to around 18 percent of Ukrainian territory, though the exact borders are still to be clarified.
Read more:
Ukraine reports rapid push back of Russian troops on two fronts
US believes Ukrainians behind killing of daughter of Russian nationalist: NYT says
Russia wants secret UN vote on move to condemn ‘annexation’ of Ukraine regions
-
At least two killed in shelling of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia: OfficialShelling by Russian forces killed at least two people overnight in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, and damaged or destroyed several residential ... World News
-
Ukraine reports rapid push back of Russian troops on two frontsPresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine's military had made major, rapid advances against Russian forces in the past week, taking back dozens of ... World News
-
One injured in attack by Iranian-made drone southwest of Ukraine’s Kyiv: GovernorOne person was injured in an attack with Iranian-made drones in the town of Bila Tserkva southwest of Kyiv, the region’s governor said ... World News