Ukraine says recaptured more than 400 square kilometers of Kherson

Ukraine said Thursday its military had recaptured more than 400 square kilometers (155 square miles) in the southern region of Kherson in less than one week, after Moscow claimed to have annexed the area.



“The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 400 square kilometers of the Kherson region since the beginning of October,” Ukrainian southern army command spokeswoman Natalia Gumeniuk said in a briefing online.



Russian President Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15 percent of Ukraine on Wednesday.



In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin signed laws admitting the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR), Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region into Russia.



Russia declared the annexations after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and non-representative.



The areas that are being annexed are not all under control of Russian forces. Russia's total claim amounts to around 18 percent of Ukrainian territory, though the exact borders are still to be clarified.



