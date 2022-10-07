Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE - A woman shows a placard with a photo of of Iranian Mahsa Amini as she attends a protest against her death, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Amini's death in custody has sparked a stunning wave of protests across Iran, with women removing headscarves. A cousin, Irfan Mortezai, says the family is proud that Amini has become a symbol of resistance, but they are lying low out of worries over Iranian security agents. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
woman shows a placard with a photo of of Iranian Mahsa Amini as she attends a protest against her death, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Amini's death in custody has sparked a stunning wave of protests across Iran, with women removing headscarves. A cousin, Irfan Mortezai, says the family is proud that Amini has become a symbol of resistance, but they are lying low out of worries over Iranian security agents. (AP )

Belgian foreign minister cuts hair in parliament in support of Iranian women

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Belgium's foreign minister and two other lawmakers cut their hair in parliament, in solidarity with anti-government demonstrations in Iran triggered by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Hadja Lahbib snipped off a lock of her hair on Thursday, following the example of deputy Darya Safai.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iranian-born Safai had taken scissors to hers - to applause from other lawmakers - after asking the minister about Belgium's response to a crackdown on widespread protests inside Iran.

A third lawmaker, Goedele Liekens, also cut her hair.

Lahbib, born in Belgium of Algerian parents, told parliament that her government would ask the European Union to impose sanctions against architects of the crackdown when the bloc's foreign ministers meet later this month.

Iran's clerical rulers have been battling to contain the most widespread unrest in years since Amini's death, and protests have spread to many major cities abroad including London, Paris, Rome and Madrid.

On Wednesday, a Swedish member of the European Parliament, Abir Al-Sahlani, cut off part of her hair during a speech in the EU assembly.

Read more:

Iranian coroner’s report alleges Mahsa Amini died of illness not beatings

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size