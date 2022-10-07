Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives a statement regarding the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, after a cabinet retreat in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 8, 2022. (AFP)
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (AFP)

Canada to ban leaders of Iran’ s IRGC from entry, expand sanctions

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Canada on Friday increased pressure on Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corp, saying it would ban half of its leaders from entering the country and promising stepped-up sanctions.

“The IRGC is a terrorist organization,” Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a news conference.

Read more:

Iranian coroner’s report alleges Mahsa Amini died of illness not beatings

Iran denies security forces killed 16-year-old girl, says she committed suicide

Iran summons Danish ambassador to protest Copenhagen embassy threat: Media

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size