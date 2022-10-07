Canada to ban leaders of Iran’ s IRGC from entry, expand sanctions

Canada on Friday increased pressure on Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corp, saying it would ban half of its leaders from entering the country and promising stepped-up sanctions.
“The IRGC is a terrorist organization,” Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a news conference.
