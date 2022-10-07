France’s Macron announces fund to buy arms for Ukraine

France has created a fund, initially worth €100 million ($98 million), for Ukraine to directly buy weapons and other material it needs in its war against invading Russia, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

“We are setting up this special, dedicated fund initially with €100 million to allow the acquisition of equipment that we have already delivered and that we will continue to do so in terms of weapons, meaning defensive ones,” Macron said after an EU summit in Prague.

He added that discussions were being held, particularly with Denmark, to deliver more highly accurate CAESAR truck-mounted cannons to Ukraine, on top of the 18 it has already given.

