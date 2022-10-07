Theme
A view of the day care centre the day after a mass shooting in the town of Uthai Sawan, in the province of Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand October 7, 2022. (Reuters)
Thai king to visit nursery shooting survivors after attack that left 37 dead

AFP, Bangkok
Published: Updated:
The Thai king will on Friday visit survivors of a gun and knife attack on a nursery that left at least 37 people dead, most of them young children.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn will meet families reeling from the tragedy in northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province, as will Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, a government spokesman said.

Thailand has begun mourning one of its deadliest mass killings, with flags on government buildings flying at half-mast.

This handout from the Facebook page of Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau shows a picture of former policeman Panya Khamrab, who is believed to have killed at least 30 people in a nursery in the northern Thai province of Nong Bua Lam Phu. (AFP)
Former police officer Panya Khamrab stormed the children's nursery armed with a knife and gun before later killing his wife and child and taking his own life.

Overnight rescue workers delivered coffins to a hospital at Udon Thani and autopsies are scheduled for Friday morning.

The 34-year-old gunman was a former police sergeant suspended in January and sacked in June for drug use.

Police said he was due to face a drugs trial on Friday.

