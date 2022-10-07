UN Human Rights Council to monitor rights situation in Russia, marking historic move
The UN Human Rights Council on Friday agreed to monitor the rights situation in Russia, marking the first-ever resolution focused on violations inside the country.
The 47-member top UN rights body accepted the draft text presented by all European Union countries with the exception of Hungary with 17 in favor, six opposed and 24 abstaining.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
At least two killed in shelling of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia: Official