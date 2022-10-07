Theme
This photograph shows a general view during the opening day of the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on September 12, 2022. (AFP)
UN Human Rights Council to monitor rights situation in Russia, marking historic move

AFP, Geneva
The UN Human Rights Council on Friday agreed to monitor the rights situation in Russia, marking the first-ever resolution focused on violations inside the country.

The 47-member top UN rights body accepted the draft text presented by all European Union countries with the exception of Hungary with 17 in favor, six opposed and 24 abstaining.

