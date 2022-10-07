Ukrainian, Czech governments to hold meeting in Kyiv

The Czech government said Friday it would hold a joint meeting with the Ukrainian cabinet in Kyiv on October 31.

The Czech Republic, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, has shipped hefty military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia in February.

“The number of ministers (travelling to Kyiv) and the line-up will depend on the specific topics the two governments will discuss,” government spokesman Vaclav Smolka told AFP.

He did not disclose any further details on the meeting.

The Czech government has previously held similar joint meetings with its Slovak, Polish and Israeli counterparts.

The EU and NATO member of 10.5 million people has provided military aid worth $168 million to Ukraine since February, while its arms exports there have reached $1.9 billion this year.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala met his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal at the inaugural summit of the European Political Community in Prague on Thursday.

