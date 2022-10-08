Rail traffic restarts on Crimea bridge damaged by blast: Russian operator

Rail traffic on a bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland resumed after a blast damaged the structure on Saturday, its operator said in a statement.

Grand Service Express, which operates services between Crimea and Russia, said two trains left the peninsula in the early evening for Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

“The trains will pass over the Crimean bridge,” the company said on Telegram.



