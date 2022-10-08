Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A helicopter drops water to extinguish fuel tanks ablaze next to damaged sections of the Kerch bridge in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer
A helicopter drops water to extinguish fuel tanks ablaze next to damaged sections of the Kerch bridge in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Rail traffic restarts on Crimea bridge damaged by blast: Russian operator

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Rail traffic on a bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland resumed after a blast damaged the structure on Saturday, its operator said in a statement.

Grand Service Express, which operates services between Crimea and Russia, said two trains left the peninsula in the early evening for Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

“The trains will pass over the Crimean bridge,” the company said on Telegram.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Moscow says freight truck blast destroyed part of Russia-Crimea bridge, killed three

Fuel tank ablaze at bridge in Crimea: Russia's RIA

Putin orders seizure of Exxon-led Sakhalin 1 oil and gas project

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size